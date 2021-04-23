|
Registration Re-Opens on May 1.
We are excited to announce that registration will re-open on May 1, 2021 for the United Community Bank 43rd Reedy River Run. After not conducting the event during 2020 due to COVID-19, the 2021 event was rescheduled for Labor Day, September 6.
With a little more than four months to go until our 2021 race, we are announcing several planned changes that address ongoing public health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The changes are designed to put the event in compliance with all current and existing Health guidelines.
“We’re announcing this now because we’re a little more than four months out and we believe our current and future registrants and the community deserve to know where we stand on some of the bigger planning items,” explained race director Mike Caldwell of the Greenville Track Club. “We’re working with the appropriate state and city agencies, and even as we know conditions can always change at any time, we’re confident that this year's version of our historic event can happen successfully and as safely as possible on Labor Day.”
Some of the more significant expected changes to the 2021 United Community Bank Reedy River Run are:
We currently have approximately 250 spots remaining in the 10K and about 350 in the 5K. Registration opens May 1, 2021. More information is available @ ucbireedyriverrun.com.
The 43rd edition of Greenville's historic Reedy River Run will be conducted on Monday, September 6, 2021 - Labor Day.
"Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe it is of the best interest for our participants and volunteers to move our event to a date that we hope will allow us to return to more normal circumstances," explained race director Mike Caldwell. "With current participant size limitations, it would be difficult for us to accommodate the number of registrants we currently have and those that we expect to register in the future."
"We are making this decision now so that everyone will have ample opportunity to adjust their plans accordingly. With the continued rise of positive cases in the Greenville area, we do not feel that it is prudent to attempt to conduct an event of this size in April."
The event features the 10 Kilometer road race and a less competitive 5K. Due to expected restrictions/limitations the 10K is limited to 1,000 runners and the 5K to 750 runners. The 10K already has over 700 entries and the 5K over 320.
Registration is currently closed and is targeted to open on May 1, 2021.